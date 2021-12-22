Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $755.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

