Brokers Issue Forecasts for Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

