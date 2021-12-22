Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

