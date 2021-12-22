Brokers Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.18. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

