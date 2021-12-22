Brokers Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

FRC stock opened at $200.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.63.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

