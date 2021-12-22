Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BTX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

