BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $34.39. BRP Group shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 1,916 shares.

BRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

