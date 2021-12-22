BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $34.39. BRP Group shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after buying an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

