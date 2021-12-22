BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $34.39. BRP Group shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.
BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.
The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.
In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after buying an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
