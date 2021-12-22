BTMX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTMX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00209828 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.