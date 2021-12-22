Burleson & Company LLC Buys 436 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average is $244.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

