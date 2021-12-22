Burleson & Company LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,283. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

