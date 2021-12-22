Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.35. 116,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,088. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

