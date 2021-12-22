Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 4.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 5,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

