Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Sells $95,424.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,843,000 after buying an additional 2,644,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 72,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.