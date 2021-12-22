Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Sells $95,424.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.13.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
