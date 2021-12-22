BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.35. 69,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 241,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

