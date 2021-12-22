ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $11,170.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

