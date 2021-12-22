Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 84,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
