Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 84,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

