Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,913.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $56,913.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.13 or 0.08148686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

