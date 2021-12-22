Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.06. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CLMT. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

