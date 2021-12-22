Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,384 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 275,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434,803. The company has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

