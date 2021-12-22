Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,869.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

FTCS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $83.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

