Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 11,922 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $95,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.88. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.