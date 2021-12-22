Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 146,091 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after buying an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 2,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

