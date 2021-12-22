Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 212,248 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,248 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $69,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,269. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

