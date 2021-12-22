Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 23,610 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 4.85% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period.

SWAN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

