Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 301,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,297 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $115,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9,540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,749. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

