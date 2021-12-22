Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 196,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,021,129. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

