Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $47,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.23. 4,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,666. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

