Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.63. 60,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,873. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.03. The firm has a market cap of $417.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

