Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,252 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $87,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.27. 53,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,389. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

