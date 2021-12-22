Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $88,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,700. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

