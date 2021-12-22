Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $41.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $41,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,443. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

