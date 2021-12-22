Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.75 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $609.63. 45,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

