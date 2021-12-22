Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $44.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $44,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.55. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,703. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.