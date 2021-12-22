Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $46.65 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.10. 37,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,863. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

