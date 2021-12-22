Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $50.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $50,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

VV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.93. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $171.48 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

