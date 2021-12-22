Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $57.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,487 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,961. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

