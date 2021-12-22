Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $77.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,421 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,509. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

