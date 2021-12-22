Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $88.17 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $88,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,993. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

