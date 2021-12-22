Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.17. 104,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,010. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $221.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

