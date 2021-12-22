Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $325,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $466.19. 94,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

