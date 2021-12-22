Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $137,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,640. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

