Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704,178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $55,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

