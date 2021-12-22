Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,807 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. 42,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

