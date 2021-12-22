Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,794 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $138,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

