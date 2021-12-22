Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 64,084 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $79,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.24. 15,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $89.46 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

