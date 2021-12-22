Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $130.91. 38,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

