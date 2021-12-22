Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average of $256.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

