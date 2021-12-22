Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $201,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after buying an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX remained flat at $$57.06 on Wednesday. 14,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.