Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $108,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $43.12 on Wednesday, reaching $981.65. 415,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,034.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $985.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

